Raleigh County Circuit Court judges will meet Monday to discuss a temporary appointment to the Division 2 magistrate seat that was left vacant, following the March resignation of Steve Massie.
"I'm definitely going to be appointing someone (to serve) until December," Chief Circuit Judge Andrew Dimlich said on Thursday.
He said the Monday meeting will offer judges an opportunity to discuss the replacement.
Massie had resigned from the Division 2 seat in March, after reaching an agreement with the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals Judicial Investigation Committee that he would resign and never serve in a judicial position in the state again and that he would refrain from running for public office for 10 years.
Prior to his agreement, JIC had charged Massie with seven ethics violations in October and had filed a second complaint against him in February. The October charges related to lying and misusing the office of magistrate. The second complaint remained sealed.
The State Supreme Court Judicial Hearing Board officially accepted Massie's agreement with JIC in June, and it is expected to be approved by the Court.
Massie said the charges amounted to religious persecution and that he was unable to serve veterans through a ministry if he continued being magistrate, prompting him to enter the agreement. He was fined $1,000 as part of the agreement and ordered to pay court costs.
Although Massie agreed not to run, his name had already been printed on the May 2020 ballot, prior to his resignation and agreement with JIC.
Massie won the May race. His challengers were Stephanie French and write-in candidates Gary Vaughan and Brian Moore.
Under state code, Dimlich would appoint a temporary replacement to serve the rest of Massie's term through December. The incoming chief judge would then appoint the permanent magistrate in January 2021.
The appointed, interim judge does not have to have been a candidate from the May race, under state code.
Dimlich is hoping to avoid a second appointment. He has asked the West Virginia Supreme Court for permission to allow candidates to run for the Division 2 seat on the November ballot. He has not yet received official approval but said Thursday that he had been told that the request would likely be granted.
"Everything I've been told leads me to believe it will be on the November ballot," Dimlich said. "The administrative office has taken it over, to be placed on the November ballot.
"That is my hope, and I think that's all our hopes, that it gets placed on the November ballot."
He had said earlier that the November race would be open to any candidate who meets requirements to run for the office.