Judge lifts Cochran home confinement order

A former Daniels pharmacist accused of operating a multi-million dollar scam against family and various local residents has been released from home confinement by United States District Magistrate Omar Aboulhosn.
Natalie Cochran, 38, was arrested Sept. 26 on 26 federal charges from incidents dating back to 2018, including wire fraud, bank fraud, aggravated identity theft, bankruptcy fraud and giving a false oath in a bankruptcy proceeding.
Federal prosecutors allege that Cochran presented two businesses she and her late husband had operated, Tactical Solutions Group (Tactical) and Technology Management Systems (TMS) as legitimate government contractors, although neither ever had a government contract.
Investors were family and members of the community.
Aboulhosn had agreed to allow Cochran to await her February trial on home confinement, rather than spending it in jail. Cochran's elderly father moved into her 4-H Lake Road home with her to serve as her custodian during her confinement.
At a Sept. 30 bond hearing, Cochran had asked Aboulhosn to allow her to transport her two children to extracurricular activities and to school, but the magistrate had denied the request.
In his Tuesday order, the judge modified the conditions of Cochran's pretrial bond to require her to be inside her home from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.
One of Cochran's attorneys, Robert Dunlap of Beckley, said Tuesday that Cochran and her family members were relieved by Aboulhosn's Tuesday decision.
"Through its order, the court recognized the heavy burden the condition of home confinement was placing on her family," said Dunlap. "She can now transport her kids to school and other extracurricular activities.
"Her loved ones communicated they are ecstatic these prayers were answered and that they are thankful to receive this blessed, early Christmas gift."
Federal prosecutors had argued against home confinement at the bond hearing, saying that more than $1 million of stolen money is still unaccounted for by Cochran.
Cochran's late husband, Michael Cochran, 38, died in February. His body was exhumed under an August order made by a Raleigh County Circuit judge, at the request of Raleigh Prosecuting Attorney Kristen Keller.
No criminal state charges have been filed against Cochran.