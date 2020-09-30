A former president of the Raleigh County Board of Education is suing the City of Beckley for allegedly failing to adequately train officers and to investigate claims against them, according to a civil suit filed Wednesday in Raleigh Circuit Court.
The plaintiff, Cindy Jafary of Beckley, alleges in the complaint that she was falsely arrested and maliciously prosecuted and that the City of Beckley violated her Fourth Amendment and First Amendment rights. She is seeking attorney's fees and unspecified damages.
Charleston attorney Zak Ritchie filed the complaint on behalf of Jafary, who was arrested Feb. 24 on a charge of misdemeanor obstruction by two Beckley Police Department officers.
The City of Beckley dropped charges against Jafary two months after they were filed. Jafary claims that she and her family were subjected to abuse by two officers on the police force and that she was falsely arrested after the officer wrote false statements about her on the criminal complaint, after she had complained to BPD officials.
The officers waited 24 hours so that they could take Jafary from bed at around 1 a.m. and force her to sleep in Southern Regional Jail, as retaliation for reporting their conduct to their BPD supervisors, the complaint alleges.
Beckley Police Department Chief Lonnie Christian on Wednesday declined to comment.
Jafary reported in the complaint that a young, newly-hired officer, Ptl. Justin Ward, put his hand on his gun when talking to her in her relatives' house and cursed at her, treating her in a "dehumanizing" and unprofessional way.
"This case is about the abusive, unconstitutional acts of two officers of the City of Beckley police department against Cindy Jafary — a longtime Beckley resident, community leader, and mom," the complaint alleges. "In this case, Officer Justin Ward and Officer Zane England wildly escalated a family quarrel by screaming, cursing, and making threats of illegal arrest against Cindy and members of her extended family.
"In response to such unprofessional and offensive behavior, Cindy immediately filed a complaint with the officers’ supervisor.
"The next night, those same officers got their revenge against Cindy," Ritchie wrote. "By lying in a criminal complaint, Ward intentionally misled a magistrate into issuing a warrant for Cindy’s arrest on a single charge of misdemeanor obstruction.
"Not content to simply (and falsely) arrest her, the officers did so late the next night—nearly 24 hours after the alleged events, giving rise to the obstruction charge that occurred—just as Cindy slipped into bed.
"The officers’ calculated plan was timed to ensure that Cindy would be forced to spend the night in a cold holding cell at the Southern Regional Jail before she would have the chance to appear before a magistrate and be released," the suit states. "Worse still, the City of Beckley delayed dismissing the trumped-up, evidence-free charge against Cindy.
"Nearly two months after her unconstitutional arrest, the City finally moved to dismiss the charge against her.
"She is now working to expunge her record."
The incident grew out of a situation where the parents of an 18-year-old daughter were arranging her marriage did not want her to date a young man from her university.
BPD Chief Lonnie Christian said in February it was unclear if the man lived in Pakistan or the U.S
According to Christian, the young woman's boyfriend told police on Feb. 23 that she was being detained at her family home. He said that her brother and mother were trying to prevent her from returning to college with him.
One of the boyfriend's friends had reportedly recorded the events on his cell phone, and the boyfriend took the video to police and asked officers to help.
Police allege the woman's mother, Dr. Maryam Rana, pulled the daughter's hair and tried to physically restrain her from leaving, and the young woman's brother, Bilal Rana, allegedly tried to hit the boyfriend through a car window, leading to charges against them.
The lawsuit reports that Jafary and her husband, a physician, had walked over to Jafary's brother-in-law's home to help settle the argument between Jafary's niece and nephew. The teens' father had become ill, and Dr. Jafary wanted to provide medical care.
"Dr. Jafary took his nephew and his nephew’s mother to the bedroom where the sick father was laying down, so Dr. Jafary could assess him and separate the quarreling siblings," the lawsuit reports. "Cindy took her niece into the kitchen area.
"A few minutes later, two officers with the Beckley police arrived and entered the Rana residence.
"No one in the home had called them or invited them inside," the suit reports. "No one inside the (residence) knew why they were there.
"One officer went towards the bedroom while the other took the niece from the kitchen area, where she had been with Cindy."
The suit alleges Ward had been with BPD for less than a year and that England had been with the department for at least two years.
According to the lawsuit, Cindy waited in the kitchen until she heard her husband say his brother needed an ambulance. At that point, she walked towards her brother-in-law's bedroom.
"When Cindy approached the bedroom hallway, which was less than 10 feet in length, she could see—through the open bedroom door—two police officers, her sister-in-law, her nephew, and her nephew’s ill father," the suit states. "Cindy’s sister-in-law was sitting in the chair to the left side of the room. Cindy’s nephew was on his knees, leaning over his ill father, who was laying prostrate on the floor.
"Officer England was standing a few feet into the room, and Officer Ward was standing beside the doorway, partially blocking the entry into the room, though standing just inside it," according to the suit.
Cindy's brother-in-law, Dr. Nick Jafary, was also present.
"At no point was Cindy or Dr. Nick blocking the doorway or the hallway to ingress or egress," the suit states. "After a few comments among those inside the bedroom, Officer England suddenly began violently screaming at Cindy’s nephew.
"The yelling was so loud that it startled Cindy, who then said calmly, 'Whoa, you don’t need to yell so loud,'" the suit states. "Officer Ward then whirled around and aggressively yelled at Cindy, 'Get the f**k out of here.'
"Cindy calmly replied, “Why? All I said was please don’t yell so loud.'"
The suit states that Ward allegedly lurched towards Cindy while holding his holstered gun at his side and told her, 'Get the f*ck out of here, or I'm going to arrest you for obstruction.'"
Cindy reportedly replied, "Really? Why are you using that language with me? I didn’t do anything wrong, only asked you not to yell so loud.”
Ward then walked towards Cindy, "holding his holstered weapon as if he was preparing to draw it, yelling threats to her about being 'close' to being arrested," the complaint reports.
"Ward's language and tone were dehumanizing, unprofessional, aggressive, intimidating, and violent," the complaint alleges.
Cindy Jafary's attorneys said she and Dr. Nick left the home calmly and that none of the family members acted aggressively towards the officers.
"Only the officers yelled or cursed," the suit alleges. "Only the officers' actions escalated the medical situation."
Later, the suit alleges, Cindy and Dr. Nick waited on the family property as the ambulance arrived. When Ward approached them, Cindy reported she asked him calmly while had spoken rudely to her. According to the suit, Ward began cursing and yelling loudly. A third officer intervened and escorted Cindy and Dr. Nick from their family's property.
The civil suit states that Cindy Jafary and her younger son reported the officers' conduct to BPD supervisors, leading Ward to write a criminal complaint in which he falsely accused Cindy of entering the bedroom and shouting at officers and harassing them and trying to stop Ward outside the house.
The suit calls the criminal complaint "brazen lies" and alleges that Ward lied to "manufacture probable cause in order to justify to a magistrate his ability to arrest Cindy for misdemeanor obstruction."
Ward, England and another officer came to Cindy's home around 1 a.m. and arrested her, ensuring that she had to be taken to Southern Regional Jail for the night, before seeing a magistrate and getting released.
Travel restrictions that harmed Cindy's ability to visit family and manage a family business were imposed. According to the suit, BPD supervisors refused to meet with Cindy's criminal defense attorney during March.
Around March 11, city attorney Bill File allegedly told Cindy's attorney that the charge was "unusual" and on March 21 told Cindy's attorney that the arresting officer would agree to voluntarily dismiss the charge.
The suit alleges that Raleigh Magistrate Court "unjustifiably delayed its dismissal for several more weeks," impacting the Jafary business and reports that Cindy suffered harm to her reputation, emotional and mental harm, and incurred out-of-pocket expenses related to her state court defense against the criminal charge. She is still incurring expenses related to her expungement proceedings and seeks attorneys' fees and unspecified damages in the suit.
Jafary is suing the city for negligent supervision of officers, malicious prosecution, intentional infliction of emotional distress and failure to properly train officers.
"Cindy put the City of Beckley on notice of other misconduct, including breach of protocol, by the officer defendants, but the city did nothing about it," the lawsuit states, and instead allowed Cindy to be arrested without a "good-faith investigation" and "without probable cause."
The suit alleges that other residents had filed complaints about Ward's alleged improper conduct in other cases.
"Cindy has brought this case to protect her rights as a citizen entitled to the protection of the U.S. Constitution and West Virginia law, and to stand up to those who violate the rights of citizens instead of protecting them," the suit states.