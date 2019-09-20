A body found near Whitby Tuesday has been identified as 20 year-old Roy Lee Barnes III, of Crab Orchard, the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office (RCSO) reported.
According to a RCSO press release, upon arrival of finding the body, it was determined Barnes died of a gunshot wound.
The death is now being ruled as a homicide, and RCSO officials are urging those who may know anything about the incident to contact the Office at 304-255-9300, or leave anonymous tips with CrimeStoppers at 304-255-STOP, or crimstopperwv.com
— Jordan Nelson