white hall — The City of Huntington has been called epicenter of the heroin epidemic.
While the area has earned that moniker because of the large amount of opioid-related deaths taking place in the city, its mayor, Steve Williams, likes to see Huntington as the epicenter for the solution.
“That aggravated the living daylights out of me hearing that title,” Williams said. “We have become a city of solutions... We have financial resources, institutional resources, but more importantly than anything else, we have individual resources — individuals who just haven’t been called on to step forward.”
According to Williams, city officials and community members have been finding and implementing solutions to substance abuse issues over the course of more than five years now. Progress hasn’t happened overnight, but the effects of an entire community coming together to fight the problem has made an impact so far.
“What we’ve come to understand is no matter how large or how small the community is, you have resources hiding in plain sight,” Williams said. “The community then needs to decide ‘Is this something we want to complain about or something we want to fix?’
“I think we’re better positioned in West Virginia than a lot of places because we can identify sooner what works.”
On Tuesday, Williams traveled to the Town of White Hall with some members of his city staff to share ideas with town officials and other local officials for a Community Wellness Convention.
“Huntington has done very well, Williams has done very well helping people who are addicted to opiates,” said White Hall Mayor John Michael. “We’re going to use some of his advice to help White Hall create a program.”
Michael said the goal of hosting this community workshop was to find ideas to help people going through addiction, because White Hall currently does not have the resources to rehabilitate people with these kinds of problems. Officials with the Marion County Health Department, Sheriff’s Department, Fairmont State University and Marion County also attended the forum.
He said, that in the coming months, just assisting a few people will help to make Tuesday’s session a success.
“Our intent is to help as many people mainly within our county... help them with their drug addiction,” Michael said. “If we can make a difference in one person’s life a month, three people’s lives a year, and their families involved with that, it’s going to be successful.”
In addition to Williams, the town brought in other speakers in addiction recovery, Joe Ferguson and Frank Pensula, who discussed their own journey through addiction. Both men said they have been through challenges in the journey away from addiction, which required help and support from others to overcome, and both now advocate for creating more resources for those in addiction to use for recovery.
“I just knew that the way I was living my life wasn’t working out and I was willing to do something different,” said Ferguson, who lived in Huntington while he was going through addiction. “In March of 2016 I helped start a program called Jacob’s Ladder, and while I was there I grew a lot... I really learned professionally what we’ve got to do to help people.”
Pensula also said that he faced problems with the law during his addiction, but did not have the number of resources to turn to that are available today.
“I got introduced into the prison system in the 80s because of drugs,” Pensula said. “There are so many different pathways of recovery today that people can get involved with... If we could create this great big fusion, it could take off and maybe we could save more lives.”
Williams said that in Huntington, the public safety departments have been responding to the epidemic as well, with the fire department and police department making significant contributions to finding solutions. He credited Jan Rader, Huntington’s fire chief, and Hank Dial, Huntington’s chief of police, with doing their part in finding addicts help.
Williams said he believes that the epidemic of addiction is more dangerous to the entire country than any other threat. He said that if there isn’t movement on a national level to make a difference, it will continue to be a detriment to the country.
“The threat of addiction is causing such an erosion within our nation that we don’t have to worry about somebody coming in and doing harm to us,” Williams said. “We’re doing it to ourselves.”
Michael said that White Hall will be following Williams’ advice in the coming weeks, trying to come up with ways to implement addiction programs into the town, because options are currently lacking in the area.
However, he said the advancements Huntington has been able to accomplish are in reach for White Hall, and he is hoping to hold more community forums like this in the future.
“We hope to have organizations that will step in line and help us when an individual says ‘I need help,’” Michael said. “Right now we’re reaching out to Marion and Mon County, different facilities, but we hope some day that we can bring it to White Hall.”