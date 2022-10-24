Human remains found in Raleigh County

The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department is investigating human remains that were found Monday evening in Raleigh County.
The human remains were found in a wooded area off of Bradford Drive in the Oak Grove area of Raleigh County, according to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department.
The remains were initially found by individuals who live in the area, according to information told to The Register-Herald by local residents.
The remains were found near the edge of a wooded area that borders a large open hilly field along Bradford Drive.
Opposite this field are several homes.
A deputy on the scene told The Register-Herald that the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau is investigating the incident.
As of press time Monday evening, no more information had been released by the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department.
