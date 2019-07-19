A Glen Rogers man was arrested Thursday in the shooting death of his girlfriend.
Gavin Lee Mongold, 36, was charged with murder, according to Wyoming County Sheriff's Lt. Tommy Blankenship.
On Wednesday, just before 1 p.m., authorities were notified of a female with a gunshot wound to the head at a Glen Rogers residence, Blankenship said.
When officers arrived on the scene, Shelley Lynn Gillespie, 29, was still alive and had been loaded onto the ambulance.
Gillespie, who had been shot with a pistol, died on the way to the hospital, Blankenship said.
Mongold remained in Southern Regional Jail Friday morning.
The investigation is continuing.
– Mary Catherine Brooks