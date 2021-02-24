CHARLESTON — A former volunteer fire chief has been indicted by a Raleigh County grand jury for stealing more than $133,000 from the Town of Sophia Volunteer Fire Department.
Based on the testimony of investigators with the West Virginia State Auditor’s Office, the indictment charges Kenneth Richard Churning, 60, with taking a total of $133,454.58 from the fire department. That total includes $118,509.47 in ATM and cash withdrawals, $13,740 in cash back transactions, and personal expense reimbursement of $1,205.11.
The actions were alleged to occur from July 2017 through December 2019.
State Auditor John B. McCuskey applauded the cooperative efforts of the Raleigh County prosecuting attorney in working with his office to bring the case to court.
“This case is one of many where we worked with our local partners in the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, the Raleigh County Prosecutor, Sheriff’s Office, Fire Coordinator’s Office and the Town of Sophia,” McCuskey said. "It takes so many players to come and work together to move complex cases forward – and that is what we all did here leading to this indictment.
“These matters are serious and will be treated as such,” McCuskey said. "You will continue to see the results of the nearly five dozen cases our fraud group is working.
"If you are stealing from the government – stop it,” McCuskey said.
If anyone knows of someone stealing from the state, county or local entity, the person can call 833-WV-FRAUD or file an anonymous online report at www.wvsao.gov.