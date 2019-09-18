The Raleigh County Sheriff's Office has issued an arrest for a former county Parks and Recreation director who is accused of not showing up for a hearing at Raleigh Circuit Court last week.
Rhonda Michelle Walker was arrested in May 2018 on embezzlement charges, after police say an audit of county coffers showed $18,500 missing over a five-year period, starting in 2010, and after Walker allegedly admitted writing herself and another county employee unauthorized pay raises.
Raleigh Commission President Dave Tolliver said Tuesday that Walker failed to show up for a hearing related to the case last week and that deputies have issued a capius warrant, a type of arrest warrant issued when a defendant fails to appear before a judge.