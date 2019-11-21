Raleigh County Sheriff Scott Van Meter said on Thursday that a multi-agency investigation has resulted in criminal charges being brought against five suspected drug traffickers.
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Response Team and the Beckley Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force executed four search warrants in Beckley, Beaver and Cool Ridge starting on Monday.
The Task Force is made up of Raleigh Sheriff’s Department, Beckley Police Department and West Virginia State Police agents, Van Meter said.
“Our drug unit does an outstanding job because it’s all the agencies working together,” said the sheriff.
Officers served two of the warrants on Hargrove Street in Beckley, one warrant on Blue Jay Six Road in Cool Ridge and one on 5th Street in Beaver.
Authorities discovered crack cocaine, methamphetamine, guns, and cash from the sale of illegal narcotics.
Van Meter said two were arrested and that three more people will face federal indictment.