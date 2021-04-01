Fire Marshal doubles reward for Ronceverte homicide info

On the one-year anniversary of a house fire and a double homicide in Ronceverte, the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office has doubled the reward being offered for substantial information about the case.
The investigation into the arson and slaying of Joseph Daniel (Danny, PeeWee) Foster Sr., 72, and his wife, Daisy Ethel Foster, 51, is ongoing.
Firefighters responding to an early morning fire at the Fosters’ home at 291 Fullen Cemetery Road on April 2, 2020, discovered the couple’s bodies inside the house.
A $5,000 reward offered immediately following the incident by the Fire Marshal’s Office was increased to $10,000 this week, according to a media release issued by Greenbrier County Sheriff Bruce Sloan. To be eligible for the reward, an individual must provide information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator or perpetrators.
But authorities ask that anyone with information regarding activities — including motor or foot traffic — taking place in the vicinity of River Road and Fullen Cemetery Road between the hours of 10 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, 2020, and 5 a.m. Thursday, April 2, 2020, contact investigators with the Sheriff’s Office.
In the aftermath of the incident, Sloan emphasized, “All information is welcome, including that which may appear to be insignificant or unrelated.”
Any person with information about the homicides and/or the fire may contact sheriff’s Lt. G.R. Workman or Deputy A.L. Workman at 304-647-6634 or the non-emergency 911 Center number, 304-647-7911.
Information on this topic may also be provided to Crime Stoppers of West Virginia by dropping a message at www.crimestopperswv.com or by calling 304-673-9205.
