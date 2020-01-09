A Beckley woman and a Columbus, Ohio man pled guilty Monday for their participation in a drug trafficking operation in Raleigh County.
Stephanie McClung, 48, and Jason Johnson, 31, both entered guilty pleas to conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of a substance containing methamphetamine, according to U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart. McClung and Johnson were charged as a result of a long-term investigation known as Operation Shutdown Corner.
“Operation Shutdown Corner dismantled a multi-state meth pipeline from California to West Virginia,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “McClung and Johnson were two of the 17 individuals charged as a result of the investigation.”
McClung admitted to federal authorities that between June 2018 and September 2019, she worked with other members of a drug trafficking organization (DTO) operating in Raleigh County to distribute methamphetamine. McClung admitted that during this time period she was supplied with distribution amounts of controlled substances from various members of the DTO.
She also admitted to selling the controlled substances, which included methamphetamine and heroin, to individuals that she now understands were working with law enforcement as confidential informants.
She further admitted to allowing another member of the DTO to have controlled substances delivered to her address. She admitted to allowing this on at least two separate occasions.
On one occasion approximately one pound of methamphetamine was delivered and on a second occasion a quantity of heroin was delivered to her address.
Jason Johnson admitted that between June 2018 2019, he participated in the drug trafficking organization by supplying Stephanie McClung and others with distribution amounts of methamphetamine and heroin.
During this time period, Johnson admitted to selling more than 50 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine to McClung knowing it was her plan and purpose to re-distribute those drugs in and around Raleigh County and the Southern District of West Virginia. Johnson admitted to meeting with McClung several times a week to supply her with drugs.
l l l
Jonathan Felts, 30, of Smoot, pled guilty in federal court to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Felts admitted that on August 16, 2018, he was a passenger in a motor vehicle driving on Route 20 in Summers County. The vehicle was stopped because the registration plates were not visible.
The deputy sheriff could smell burnt marijuana emanating from the vehicle. During a search, deputies located a Springfield Armory XDS, .40 caliber six round magazine, numerous empty baggies used in the distribution of controlled substances, a blue digital scale, and approximately three grams of a white crystal substance – all in Felts’ backpack.
Upon further search of the vehicle, deputies located a Glock, model 27, .40 caliber pistol under the passenger seat and a Springfield Armory XDS, .40 caliber pistol stuffed underneath the cushion of the back seat.
The Springfield Armory XDS, .40 caliber six round magazine that was located in a lock box contained in Felts’ red back pack fit the Springfield Armory XDS, .40 caliber pistol.
Felts was convicted on September 4, 2014, in the Circuit Court of Greenbrier County of Delivery of a Controlled Substance - Oxymorphone. He was convicted on December 22, 2015, in the Circuit Court of Greenbrier County of Burglary.
Felts faces up to ten years in prison when sentenced on April 20, 2020.