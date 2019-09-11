A Fayetteville woman was sentenced to federal prison for heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine trafficking.
Jessical Lynn Hall, 29, was sentenced to 71 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, along with quantities of heroin and fentanyl.
The release said upon completing her prison sentence, Hall will serve an additional term of four years of supervised release.
Hall previously admitted that she sold heroin and fentanyl to an informant on three occasions in January 2019 at her residence on Deepwater Mountain Road. On Jan. 15, 2019, members of the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force executed a search warrant and seized 446 grams of methamphetamine, 89.95 grams of heroin, 90.82 grams of fentanyl and three handguns.
Hall’s boyfriend, Jason Treadway, 37, pleaded guilty in June to distribution of heroin and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and quantities of heroin and fentanyl. Treadway faces five to 40 years’ prison when he is sentenced Oct. 3.
“Hall and her boyfriend were serious drug dealers in Fayette County,” U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart said in the release. “Hall is now off to serve a substantial federal prison sentence and her boyfriend will soon learn his fate.”
The Central West Virginia Drug Task Force conducted the investigation. U.S. District Judge Irene C. Berger imposed the sentence.
— Email: wholdren@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @WendyHoldren