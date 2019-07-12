Fayetteville man accused of financially exploiting an elderly person

A man is facing charges related to theft and financial exploitation of an elderly person in Fayette County on Friday.
According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, Chad Surface of Fayetteville is accused of cleaning out the victim's bank account and selling their personal property to afford his alleged drug habit.
Surface was charged with a total of 38 felonies, including one count of financial exploitation of an elderly person; 10 counts of identity theft; one count of grand larceny; 11 counts of attempt of fraudulent use of access device; two counts of forgery; 11 counts of fraudulent use of an access device; and two counts of forgery with no authority to charge.
Surface's bond was set at $100,000 by the Fayette County Magistrate's Office.
