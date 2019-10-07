Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley reported Monday that a Central West Virginia Drug Task Force investigation in the county over the past several months had led to the arrests of four people and that multiple warrants are still being served.
Fridley said the Task Force made controlled purchased of narcotics with multiple people in Fayette County.
So far, four of these suspects have been arrested and are awaiting court proceedings, according to Fridley.
Teresa Dixon, 51, of Hilltop, Evan Evans, 31, of Fayetteville, and 30-year-old Joshua Coffman and 31-year-old Stephen Browning, both of Oak Hill, were all arrested on two counts each of delivery of a controlled substance.
Warrants are pending for additional suspects, and officers are currently attempting to locate them, Fridley reported.
Those with information may contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590, or on the Facebook page "Fayette County Sheriff's Department," or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.
This incident remains under investigation by the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force.