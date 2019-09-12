A Fayette County man was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute heroin, methamphetamine and oxycodone.
Greg Coleman, 43, of Scarbro, previously admitted he worked with other members of a drug trafficking organization operating in Fayette County to distribute heroin, methamphetamine, and oxycodone pills between October 2017 and July 31, 2018. Coleman admitted he distributed approximately three kilograms of heroin, approximately one-and-a-half kilograms of methamphetamine, and about 3,000 oxycodone pills in and around the Southern District of West Virginia.
After Coleman consented July 16, 2018, to a search of his residence by law enforcement, officers recovered 182 grams of heroin that Coleman had just obtained from another member of the drug trafficking organization and multiple guns. Coleman knew he was prohibited from possessing any firearms due to a prior felony conviction in Fayette County. As part of his plea agreement, Coleman agreed to forfeit 65 firearms.
U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart commended the cooperative investigative efforts of the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force, with the support of the West Virginia State Police, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug Task Force, the Southern Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, the Fayetteville Police Department, and the Oak Hill Police Department.
“Twenty-five years in federal prison. Twenty-five years. To put it in perspective, 25 years ago, there wasn’t an iPhone and Bill Clinton was in his first term. This is a significant sentence for a significant crime,” Stuart said in the release. “Coleman, already a felon, was a major poly-drug dealer with an arsenal of firearms. All that got him was a very long sentence in federal prison.”
The prosecution of Coleman culminated from a joint investigation conducted by federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies known as Mountaineer Highway.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Timothy D. Boggess and Andrew J. Tessman handled the prosecution. U.S. District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin imposed the sentence.
