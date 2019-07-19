Fayette County man jailed after report of domestic incident

A man was arrested following a domestic dispute in Fayette County on Thursday. 

According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, deputies arrived at a residence in Hico to learn that Christopher McCune, 41, of Hico, had dragged the victim down a set of stairs and threatened to kill her and himself. He then allegedly discharged a rifle in front of his home. 

McCune was charged with domestic battery, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling and domestic assault. 

He was arraigned by the Fayette County Magistrate’s Office. 

Kabrea James

