Fayette County man jailed after report of domestic incident

A man was arrested following a domestic dispute in Fayette County on Thursday.
According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, deputies arrived at a residence in Hico to learn that Christopher McCune, 41, of Hico, had dragged the victim down a set of stairs and threatened to kill her and himself. He then allegedly discharged a rifle in front of his home.
McCune was charged with domestic battery, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling and domestic assault.
He was arraigned by the Fayette County Magistrate’s Office.
Kabrea James