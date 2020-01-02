Emergency officials in both Greenbrier and Raleigh counties were busy over the past two days responding to shooting incidents, one of which was fatal.
One man dead after New Year's Eve shooting
One man is dead after a shooting in Greenbrier County New Year's Eve, West Virginia State Troopers confirmed.
Ivan Hoffa, 45, died of injuries sustained from a gunshot wound, Sgt. D.P. White told The Register-Herald. The shooting incident took place around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning on New Year's Eve, he said, in Caldwell in Greenbrier County near Organ Cave.
The incident involved Hoffa and another female, and Hoffa was transported to a hospital where he eventually passed away from his injuries.
Sgt. White told The Register-Herald as of 12:30 p.m. Thursday, an arrest had not yet been made surrounding the incident, but the incident is still under investigation.
One person injured after shooting at Bradley hotel
One person was injured and transported to a local hospital after an early Thursday morning shooting in Bradley, Raleigh County emergency dispatchers confirmed.
Emergency dispatchers reported the incident was called in around 1 a.m. Thursday after the shooting took place at a Days Inn hotel in Bradley. One person was transported to the hospital due to injuries sustained during the shooting, dispatcher said, however, the extent of the person's injuries has yet to be reported.
The Raleigh County Sheriff's Office along with Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene, and deputies are currently investigating the incident.
As of noon Thursday, no details on the incident had been released.