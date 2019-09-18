Beckley Police Department, Raleigh County Sheriff's Office, the West Virginia State Police and The Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task joined other local and federal agencies to bring down 17 drug dealers in a multi-state operation, U.S. Southern District Attorney Michael Stuart announced Wednesday.
Of the 17 arrests, 13 were from Beckley and Raleigh County, two were made in Fayetteville, one in Bluefield and one in San Diego, Calif., law enforcement officers reported.
Stuart said a long-term investigation showed that drug dealers were using the U.S. Postal Service and UPS to deliver pounds of methamphetamine. Law enforcement intercepted several packages.
The investigation is part of an effort called Operation Shutdown Corner.
"Today's coordinated effort as part of Operation Shutdown Corner is a significant achievement in our continued effort to rid West Virginia of drug traffickers, drug dealers and poison peddlers that have caused so much pain and despair among our people," said Stuart. "From San Diego to West Virginia, today's operation shut down a major drug trafficking organization, without incident and according to plan."
The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, The U.S. Postal Inspection Service, U.S. Marshal's Service, Central West Virginia Drug Task Force, and the Southern Regional Drugs and Violent Crimes Task Force assisted with the investigation.
Several children were present and were discovered in deplorable conditions by law enforcement officers, said Stuart.
At a press conference in Beckley on Wednesday, Stuart urged those who are struggling with addiction to begin a journey of recovery. He also directed the community to show support for children whose parents face charges in the drug raid.
Raleigh Sheriff Scott Van Meter said the arrests were the result of great teamwork.
"We couldn't do these investigations without the help of all law enforcement, from the US attorney, the FBI and all the federal and local agencies," said Van Meter. "We all work together.
"My hat's off to our Drug Task Force because they're the ones out here making these cases, working day and night."