Wyoming County officials believe every person in the county has been impacted – either directly or indirectly – by drug abuse. They know someone who is abusing drugs, someone who is selling drugs, someone who has lost a family member to drugs, and/or someone who has been a victim of a drug-related crime, according to officials.
While the county's overdose death rate has fallen significantly over the past few years, illegal drug use continues to stoke the crime rate, fuel domestic violence situations as well as child abuse and neglect cases.
To combat overdose deaths, all first responders – including deputies – now carry Narcan, which is a medication designed to quickly reverse opioid overdoses, according to Sheriff Randy Brooks.
While there are fewer easily-obtained prescription pain killers, substances such as methamphetamine, suboxone, heroin, and fentanyl have replaced them, explained Prosecutor Mike Cochrane.
Still, in 2019, 34 percent in the county had a prescription for a controlled substance; 19 percent had a prescription for an opioid and 14 percent had a prescription for a benzodiazepine (tranquilizer), according to the West Virginia Controlled Substance Monitoring Program.
The illegal substances are being transferred in from other states, Brooks said, are fairly easy to obtain and cheaper.
It is also much easier to overdose using the likes of methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl, Brooks noted.
From 2010 to 2014, Wyoming County was ranked No. 1 in drug overdose deaths in the state (96.1 per 100,000 people), according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
In 2012, the Sheriff's Department responded to 44 deaths attributed to overdoses.
That number fell by half the following year.
On average, the Sheriff's Department now responds to 10 overdose deaths a year.
“We've had seven this year, which is on track with that average,” Brooks said.
As for the Narcan, Brooks said, some victims require several doses before an overdose is reversed. One victim required four doses, he recalled.
There is no set age when it comes to substance abuse.
“People from all ages – 18 and up,” Cochrane said.
“When the pills were more prevalent than now, I actually had a day where I pled two females who were both over 65 years old,” he said.
The county also has several babies who are born addicted each year, Cochrane noted.
In those instances, he explained, the abuse/neglect process begins immediately in the court system.
Drug-addicted newborns don't sleep well, don't eat well, and cry a lot, officials note.
In some cases, the newborns are picked up at the hospital and placed in specialized foster care.
Cochrane believes jail sentences help.
“Rehab programs will work if it's a dedicated person who wants help, and is willing to put in the work, and are not using it as a way to get out of jail,” Cochrane added.
The county Drug Court places those with substance use disorders in specialized classes and community service projects as part of the program.
“We get a few parents in here who want us to step in to try to help their child,” Brooks said, “but it's too late when they are 21.
“About the only thing we can recommend then is rehab,” he said.
Parents need to pay attention to everything their children are doing, Brooks emphasized – with whom they are spending time, what they are doing, where they are going, and who they are talking to online.
“Be a parent all the time,” he advised, “and you've got to be proactive.”