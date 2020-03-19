The Raleigh County Sheriff's Department was dispatched to a shooting reported on Allentown Road in Eccles at approximately 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
Upon arrival, deputies found a female named Amanda Taylor that had been shot in the head. She was alive and communicating with deputies, according to a press release issued by the Sheriff's Department.
Amanda Taylor was administered aid by deputies and transported to a hospital by EMS where she is currently listed in critical condition.
Deputies also located a deceased male in the residence named Samuel Jermaine Taylor that had also been shot in the head.
The investigation into the shooting revealed the two had been involved in a domestic argument and during the argument, Samuel shot Amnda and the took his own life, according to the press release.