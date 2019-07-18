A woman is accused of substantially bruising an infant in Raleigh County on Thursday.
According to a criminal complaint, Chloe Anna Graham, 19, of Beckley, admitted to being overwhelmed and squeezing the infant causing injury.
Graham was employed at Bull Frogs and Butterflies in Beckley during the time of the incident on June 26, 2019.
She was charged with child abuse resulting in bodily injury.
No additional information was available Monday about the status of Graham's case.
