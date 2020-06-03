Couple who allegedly faked fall from overlook are at Southern Regional Jail

A Raleigh County couple who allegedly faked the wife's fall from the overlook at Grandview State Park on Sunday evening were arraigned in Raleigh Magistrate Court on Wednesday morning on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges.
Raleigh Magistrate Charles Humphrey set $100,000 bond, with a condition of home confinement at the request of Raleigh Prosecuting Attorney Kristen Keller, for both Julie Wheeler, 43, and Rodney Wheeler, 48. Neither had posted bond by Wednesday afternoon, according to Raleigh Magistrate records. Both were at Southern Regional Jail, where they had been taken after West Virginia State Police arrested them on Tuesday night.
According to data in the criminal complaint, United States District Court Southern District records and statements by West Virginia State Police officers, National Park Service rangers, Raleigh County Emergency Operation officials and Raleigh County Sheriff's Office staff, Julie was set to be sentenced on June 17 for a health fraud charge that the U.S. Attorney's office had issued against her in September 2019.
Julie had pleaded guilty on Feb. 11 to charges that she had falsely indicated to the Veteran's Administration from October 2016 to April 2018 that she was providing around-the-clock, daily care for a relative with Spina Bifida.
She was reportedly receiving $736 a day through the Spina Bifida Health Care Benefits Program, because the relative qualified for the VA services through her father's wartime military service.
On June 17, she is facing up to 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, three years of supervised release and court-ordered restitution ranging from $302,131 to $469,983.
According to West Virginia State Police officers, the Wheelers hatched a plan to evade the sentencing.
Rodney and the couple's 17-year-old son allegedly drove to Grandview State Park and planted items of Julie's at the Overlook. One of them called Raleigh 911 on Sunday evening to say that Julie had gone over the hillside, reportedly while looking for a lost earring.
The site they chose did not have surveillance cameras, according to NPS Ranger and Public Information Officer Leah Perkowski-Sisk.
A rescue effort by local fire and police officers was immediately launched Sunday evening, following the 911 call. Rescuers performed risky rope-line drops and rappelled the side of the cliff in an effort to find Julie. West Virginia National Guard searched from a helicopter with an infrared heat detecting device on Monday but failed to find her in the New River Gorge below the Grandview Overlook.
Perkowski-Sisk said a cell phone was found on the cliffside below the Overlook, but there was no disturbed foliage to indicate that she may have fallen. A search dog picked up a scent at the top of the Overlook but did not go over the hillside, she added.
Raleigh Sheriff's Office first responded to the 911 call, but West Virginia State Police eventually led the investigation. On Tuesday, State Police officers were granted a search warrant to get cell phones and other electronic communications from the Ridgeview Drive home of the couple. While executing the search at the Beaver residence, State Police allegedly found Julie hiding in a downstairs closet.
State Police charged the couple Tuesday night with fraudulent schemes, conspiracy, providing false information to West Virginia State Police, false emergency incident, willful disruption of a governmental process, obstructing an officer and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.