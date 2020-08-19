County has paid around $500,000 for unpaid taxes

Raleigh County Commission President David Tolliver said that outstanding taxes and bills that had gone unpaid under the administration of a former Raleigh Parks and Recreation Department director has amounted to more than half a million dollars, so far.
Michelle Walker, who served as director of the county's parks and recreation department from 2012 to 2018, was arrested in May 2018 on charges of embezzlement. In May, police had uncovered $18,536 of embezzled monies after Walker allegedly admitted to writing unauthorized checks, starting in 2010 while she was an employee of Lake Stephens, and ending in 2018.
Since her initial arrest, Walker has been indicted for the embezzlement, according to Jeff Shumate, investigator with the Raleigh Prosecuting Attorney's Office.
An audit in April 2018 uncovered the initial discrepancies that led to Walker's arrest, according to county officials. Walker's employment with the county was terminated shortly after the discovery, and current Raleigh Parks and Recreation Director Molly Williams stepped into the position in May 2018.
Since 2018, Tolliver said on Wednesday, the county has been bombarded with unpaid invoices from federal and state tax officials.
"It just seems like it never stops," said Tolliver. "We keep getting bills and bills, and we've done paid over half a million dollars in federal, Social Security and state taxes."
During the regular Commission on Tuesday, Commission approved payment of $27,000 for fiscal year 2017-2018 to the State Tax Department. Previously, he said, Commission had paid $346,000 to the federal government and more than $80,000 to the state to make up for unpaid payroll deductions.
Later, the county paid $86,000 in sales taxes to the State Tax Department.
"And now, we've got another stupid bill for $27,000 from 2017 and 2018 that wasn't turned in to the state tax department," said Tolliver.
All of the unpaid taxes, to date, occurred under Walker's administration, according to information provided by Tolliver.
The 2018 criminal complaint against Walker stated that auditors discovered that multiple checks had been written from 2010 through 2015. Sixteen of these checks were written by Walker to herself and were not authorized by Commission.
Such checks should have had two signatures, according to the complaint, but the checks had only Walker's signature.
According to the complaint, Walker said she wrote checks to “pay for vacation time she didn’t take during the year” and to “give herself a raise.” She said she wrote the checks without consent by Raleigh Commission and that "she knew she should not have done it."
Walker also wrote a check to a maintenance worker whom she supervised at Lake Stephens. The worker did not face criminal charges.
Police reported that Walker confessed May 9 to writing the checks without authorization.
Raleigh Prosecuting Attorney Kristen Keller said Walker has a pre-trial hearing on Dec. 2 at 10 a.m.