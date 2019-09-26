US Southern District Court Judge Omar Aboulhosn did not release former Daniels pharmacist Natalie Cochran from police custody on Thursday afternoon, a clerk in Aboulhosn's court reported.
She will be detained at least until Monday, after Aboulhosn continued a hearing to determine whether she will await trial in police custody or be released, US Southern District Court spokeswoman Deanna Eder said Thursday.
Cochran's attorney had requested the Thursday hearing, after US Prosecuting Attorney Michael Stuart requested that she await trial in police custody.
Stuart said during a press conference that he had made the confinement request because of Cochran's intellect and use of resources, as demonstrated in her alleged behavior.
Secret Service and West Virginia State Police arrested Cochran at her 4-H Lake Road home early Thursday after a federal grand jury returned an indictment on 26 charges related to fraud. Cochran, 38, is accused of operating a Ponzi scheme with her late husband through two companies the couple owned, Tactical Solutions Group (TSG) and Technological Management Services (TMS).
Federal and state officials have been investigating Cochran since 2018 and made the arrests following a lengthy investigation.
The magistrate continued the hearing until Monday in US Southern District Court in Beckley.