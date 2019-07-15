The City of Beckley has become serious about stopping acts of vandalism on municipal parks and is offering a $500 cash reward for information after East Park was vandalized last week, Mayor Rob Rappold said.
East Park residents who visited their neighborhood park last week found that a new basketball court had been defaced and that someone had strewn garbage across the green space.
Vandals had also destroyed a trash receptacle, which Rappold said cost $700.
Among neighborhood parks, "The Park at East Park" has been the city's prize since 2017, when the city Parks and Recreation Department sunk $300,000 of federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program funds on the park at Broadway and Prince streets.
The CDBG funds were an unanticipated windfall for the neighborhood and for Parks and Recreation, enabling the city to install a $150,000 giant play toy with state-of-the-art rubber surface. The toy is 100 percent accessible to children with disabilities, a requirement of the ADA funding and one that Parks and Recreation Director Leslie Baker championed as a personal mission when building the new park.
City officials had reached out to East Park residents to get insight on what the citizens wanted in their park. In 2017, Baker said, they had asked for a place to host reunions and birthday parties, for a sports field and for improved basketball courts.
The city delivered, upgrading the basketball court, adding heavy-duty trash receptacles and the accommodating playground equipment.
"That's what a city does for its citizens, especially the children," said Baker on Monday. "We want to make a physical fitness opportunity for them, family time where you can go to a really nice park with your child, play on a toy or swingset.
"(The toy) also has its educational elements," she said. "We don't pick these toys lightly.
"A lot of thought was put into it, because we want our citizens to have what other bigger cities, have — the resources, the recreational opportunities that other cities have," she said. "Parks and Rec is the heart of the community.
"It's what we do, because we should," she added. "We don't do the 'protect and serve' part, but we do the fun part.
"That's why it's disheartening."
Baker said the state-of-the-art basketball court has been upgraded but was still a work in progress when vandals targeted The Park at East Park last week.
The mayor reported that Beckley Police Department is taking the vandalism at The Park at East Park very seriously, and the city is offering $500 to the person who can provide BPD with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for damaging public property.
"This is especially frustrating because (The Park at East Park) is our newest and highest-profile neighborhood park showpiece, and one we are so proud of," Rappold said Saturday. "The basketball court and stone wall were built for the enjoyment of the community.
"The court was defaced with some sort of white paint and the trash receptacle was destroyed," Rappold said. "The city is determining if federal law may also have been violated, due to federal funds spent on much of the damaged property."
Baker and Rappold both reported that vandalism in city parks is nothing new. In 2015, Beckley Common Council voted to close a pool at East Park. Baker said Monday that continued acts of vandalism at the pool had been an ongoing problem, prior to the closure.
Other parks are vandalized regularly, with Freedom Park and New River Park — both larger parks that serve all of the city instead of a specific neighborhood — joining The Park at East Park for municipal areas that are targeted most frequently by vandals, Baker said.
She did not have an immediate estimate of damage caused by vandalism but said litter, defacement and destruction of park equipment are problems.
A pirate ship toy at Freedom Park was "50 percent destroyed," and trash cans get routinely set on fire at New River. Last year, a vandal set a child's slide on fire at New River, she added.
"At the main parks (Freedom and New River), there's a constant battle with picking up trash and keeping the shelters nice," she said, adding that shelters are now fenced and locked to ensure that they are not destroyed or misused.
"People abused them, set picnic tables on fire, slept on them, used the bathrooms in them, so we just had to lock them up," she said.
Another problem in city parks?
"We clean up human feces frequently from different places," Baker said. "That's been over at Thornhill (Courts), we've cleaned it up at East Park, right there out back at the Exhibition Coal Mine.
"I went over (to East Park) one day, and there was poop on the end of a slicky-slide," she added. "I understand you gotta go, but there's woods all around you.
"Just do it there, or do it in the grass like a dog, or something."
Baker asked anyone with information on vandalism to contact BPD to report the crime.