Bennett sentenced to up to 25 years

[br]ANSTED [ndash] Joshua Paul Lephew, 38, of Ansted passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Born on April 26, 1982, he was the son of Frankie Lee Lephew and Rebecca Gail Ward. Survivors are his parents, Frankie and Rebecca Lephew; wife, Shannin Fenton Lephew; sons, Jesse Fenton, Jacob Wirtz…