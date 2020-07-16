Bennett sentenced to up to 25 years

A Raleigh County woman who was found guilty of "parenting under the influence" and suffocating her infant daughter will serve up to 25 years in prison and pay up to $11,000 in fines, Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge Robert Burnside ruled Thursday.
Ariel Bennett, 30, was found guilty during her March trial of child neglect resulting in death and two counts of gross child neglect causing serious risk of injury, after she became drunk on Nov. 7, 2015, and placed her daughter, 5-month-old Gracelynn, in bed with her around 1 p.m.
During Bennett's trial, Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Kristen Keller called witnesses who reported that Bennett, with a blood alcohol level of .289, rolled onto Gracelynn and suffocated her.
The legal alcohol limit is .08.
Gracelynn had spent time in the hospital after her birth for drug addiction treatment but was not under the care of Child Protective Services when she died, according to Keller.
Bennett's husband and the father of her three children, Andrew Bennett, had left Gracelynn and the couple's 2-year-old son and 4-year-old daughter in Bennett's care while he went to work as a coal miner on Nov. 7. Andrew had bought Smirnoff vodka and Four Loco alcoholic drinks for Bennett, who was unemployed, prior to leaving for work.
He had pleaded guilty in August 2017 to gross child neglect with risk of serious bodily injury or death. He was a witness for Bennett at her trial.
Keller said Bennett lay on the child for several hours. Bennett, according to Keller, weighed 200 pounds at the time of the 12-pound baby's death.
Police testified at trial that they had never seen a house as horribly kept as the house where the Bennett children were living. Keller said garbage bags were piled halfway up the wall, feces were spread throughout the bathroom, food was rotting, alcoholic drink bottles and cups were spread around the house and a “mountain” of rotting garbage was in the living space.
Dr. John Fernald, a local pediatrician, told jurors he had been in Third World countries where people lived in tents with dirt floors and that the Bennetts’ space was the most deplorable living conditions he had ever seen.
Fernald testified that Gracelynn probably had a sensation of drowning and was aware that she could not breathe, prior to her death.
According to Keller, Bennett was still intoxicated and did not react when police told her Gracelynn had died.
In the days after the baby's death, Beckley Police Department Detective Morgan Bragg testified at trial, Bennett initially said she had had only two beers. She later blamed her husband, who she said she had believed was at home babysitting with her.
Bragg testified she did not react in an upset way about the death but joked with police about how much alcohol she could drink and seemed "jovial" until she learned she was being arrested.
Keller told the court that Bennett was "parenting under the influence" and that, while drinking alcohol or getting intoxicated at home is not a crime, Bennett was responsible for her actions that led to the child's death.
Keller likened Bennett's suffocation of Gracelynn to a person getting drunk and playing with a gun and harming someone, versus a person responsibly owning a firearm and accidentally discharging it.
The two pre-school children have been placed with other families, Keller reported.
Bennett did not speak during her sentencing hearing on Thursday, according to Keller.
Referring to Fernald's report, Judge Burnside sided with the prosecutor and gave maximum sentences for the crimes. He sentenced Bennett to serve three to 15 years in prison and to pay a $5,000 fine on the child neglect resulting in death charge and to one to five years in prison for each of the gross child neglect charges and to pay $3,000 for each count.
He denied a defense attorney's request that Bennett receive credit for four years spent on home confinement until the trial.
Keller said Bennett had reported that she watched television and played with her dogs at home, which did not constitute punishment. She and her husband also had a fourth child, whom Child Protective Services has since removed from the couple's custody, said Keller.
At Keller's request, Burnside ordered the sentences to be served consecutively and ordered Bennett to serve 50 years of intensive post-relief supervision after serving the prison sentence. Bennett must also register on a child abuse registry for 10 years or face additional prison time.