A former employee of Beckley Board of Realtors was arrested Friday on charges related to missing money from the board's account.
Beckley Police Department officers arrested Jody Rollins, 60, on a charge of embezzlement and fraudulent schemes.
Rollins, a longtime employee of the board, was an executive officer-in-charge of bookkeeping and accounting, BPD Lt. Dave Allard said Thursday.
Based on an audit, Allard said, Rollins is accused of embezzling more than $6,000.
When she left the position in June, an audit of board finances was conducted at the request of a local realtor. Allard said the audit showed $20,000 was missing between 2014 and June.
Allard said Rollins turned herself to police on Thursday morning and was arraigned in Raleigh Magistrate Court. She was released after posting a $75,000 bond.