A Charleston woman has been arrested in connection with the Wednesday murder of a 39-year-old Summers County man, Beckley Police Department Lt. Dave Allard reported.
Latoya Monique Carter, 24, of Charleston, is charged with being an accessory after the fact to first degree murder.
Allard said Thursday around 12:30 p.m. that the shooting is likely drug-related but that police had not yet identified the gunman.
According to Allard, BPD officers were dispatched to the parking lot of Pet Supplies Plus at Cranberry Creek Shopping Center at 6:36 p.m. Police discovered Troy Lee Williams, 39, who had been shot one time.
Witnesses told police they had seen a white Ford passenger car speeding from the parking lot just after the shot was fired.
Ambulance crews took Williams to a local hospital, where he died.
Around 1 a.m. Thursday, agents from the Charleston Police Department Special Enforcement Unit arrested Carter at her Charleston apartment complex.
In addition to charges related to Williams' murder, the gunman faces potential charges of wanton endangerment for firing in a parking lot where others may have been killed or injured, police said.
BPD Detective Cpl. Walters is investigating. Allard urged those with information to call Walters at 304-256-1708 or to contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia via a free P3 Tips App, which is available for download at www.crimestopperswv.com.