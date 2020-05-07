Ethel Lorene Neely, 87, of Oak Hill, WV, died on Wednesday, May 06, 2020, at Oak Hill Place in Oak Hill, WV. Born November 29, 1932, at Lookout, WV, she was the daughter of the late Robert Dewey and Erma Lee Jones Neely. Ethel was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church, Oak Hill. She did chi…