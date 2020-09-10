Beckley Police have had bigotry rules in place since 2016

While many police departments across the nation have no policies that forbid members of white and male supremacy groups from serving as officers, Beckley Police Department has had such a practice since 2016.
With recent protests drawing attention to police shootings of unarmed Blacks across the U.S., the nonpartisan, nonprofit Brennan Center reported on Aug. 27 that few law enforcement agencies in the U.S. have existing policies that specifically prohibit officers from affiliating with white supremacist groups.
While the United States Department of Justice does not have a federal policy that bars members of hate groups from serving in law enforcement, despite threats of sensitive information being traded, Beckley Police Department voluntarily initiated such a policy in 2016, BPD Chief Lonnie Christian reported.
"We would not hire anyone who was found to have current or past ties to any such group," Christian said on Friday. "If anyone currently employed, sworn or civilian, were to become part of some type of a hate group, it could be grounds for termination."
Christian said that several policies which have existed for BPD since 2016 govern officer conduct, and affiliation with hate groups and gangs is barred under those policies. He added that federal government "has no control over hiring practices of any state or local governments."
"But anyone belonging to any such groups would lose credibility — therefore, basically rendering them unable to remain in law enforcement due to the lack of ability to testify in many criminal proceedings," he explained.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) reported in 2017 that white supremacists posed a “persistent threat of lethal violence” that has produced more fatalities than any other category of domestic terrorists since 2000. Internal FBI documents also warn agents that white supremacist and anti-government militia groups they investigate often have "active links" to law enforcement officials, The Brennan Center reported.
Since 2000, law enforcement officials with alleged connections to white supremacist groups or far-right militant activities have been exposed in West Virginia, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, Michigan, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Virginia and Washington.
In 2019, a photo released by by the state's Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety showed recent graduates of a West Virginia corrections officers’ training program throwing up Nazi salutes. Gov. Jim Justice approved recommendations to fire all of the correctional officer cadets who participated in the class photo, including two academy trainers and a cadet. A third staff member who failed to report the contents of the photograph was also fired.
"... this act needed to result in real consequences — terminations and dismissals," Justice said at the time of the firings. "This kind of behavior will not be tolerated on my watch in any agency of state government."
The Southern Poverty Law Center has found a strong link between white supremacy and male supremacy groups. Recent shootings, including at an Arizona mall in May and in Isla Vista, California, in 2014, were allegedly perpetrated by heterosexual men who called themselves "incel," meaning they were involuntarily celibate and attacked women and couples because of it.
"Male supremacy misrepresents all women as genetically inferior, manipulative and stupid and reduces them to their reproductive or sexual function — with sex being something that they owe men and that can or even should be coerced out of them," The Southern Poverty Law Center defines. "A thinly veiled desire for the domination of women. and a conviction that the current system oppresses men in favor of women, are the unifying tenets of the male supremacist worldview."
The Brennan Center reports that research organizations have uncovered hundreds of federal, state and local law enforcement officials participating in racist, nativist, and sexist social media activity.
Although the number still represents a small percentage of American police officers, the association poses a threat to the security of law enforcement agencies and the public, since members of the targeted departments may report sensitive information to the groups, researchers reported.
"These officers’ racist activities are often known within their departments, but only result in disciplinary action or termination if they trigger public scandals," the Brennan Center reported.
Researchers suggest that current training of officers in implicit racism fails to address "explicit" racism — such as the use of racial language or affiliation with hate groups — that may occur in departments.
Christian suggested current practices at BPD forbid officers from engaging in explicit racism.
As part of the hiring process at BPD, candidates must provide BPD commanders the passwords to all social media accounts so that the department may look for such affiliations, including a search through the applicant's history, Christian reported.
"We even examine tattoos, which could be gang or hate group affiliated," he added.
Mayor Rob Rappold suggested the policies are "common sense."
"A personal opinion is that many of the items discussed, regarding improper affiliations, boil down to common sense judgment," Rappold said.
Ward I Councilman Tom Sopher and Ward V Councilwoman Janie Bullock both commended BPD for the policy.
"Hate is a terrible thing, and to realize your own police department doesn't tolerate it, in their ranks, is a tribute to (BPD) and all of the officers," Sopher said.
Bullock pointed out that "if negative measures are exemplified, corrective measures are in place."
The U.S. Supreme Court has upheld restrictions that are placed on police officers for public safety.
The United States Supreme Court has upheld the right of law enforcement agencies to curb First Amendment rights of public employees, in interest of public safety.
The Law Enforcement Professional Standards (LEPS) board, which trains and certifies law enforcement officers in West Virginia, does not specifically forbid certification of an officer who is fired by a local agency for belonging to a militia, gang, male or white supremacy group.
Lawrence Messina, spokesman for the State Department of Homeland Security, said that LEPS is a certification board and that if a local police department terminated an officer, the officer's certification would become inactive and remain inactive until a subcommittee re-certified the officer to work in the state.
A portion of state code that deals with certification denial, suspension or decertification, lists grounds that could prompt the subcommittee to deny the certification or re-recertification of an officer.
Grounds include "any conduct or a pattern of conduct unbecoming to a law enforcement officer or law enforcement official or activities that would tend to disrupt, diminish, or otherwise jeopardize public trust and fidelity in law enforcement," Messina said.