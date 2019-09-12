A Beckley man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for distribution of heroin and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Derrick Mitchell, 30, previously admitted he sold what he believed to be heroin, but in fact turned out to be a mix of heroin and fentanyl, to a confidential informant working with the ATF on Dec. 12, 2017. The drugs sold on that date were tested by the Drug Enforcement Administration and confirmed to contain heroin and fentanyl.
Mitchell also admitted he sold two firearms, a Taurus, model PT111, Millennium G2, 9mm semi-automatic pistol and a German, model Makarov MP, 9 X 18mm caliber pistol, to a confidential informant who was again working with the ATF on Jan. 9, 2018. This transaction was audio and video recorded.
At the time Mitchell sold the firearms, he was prohibited from possessing any firearm under federal law because of a 2015 drug-related felony conviction in Raleigh County.
Mitchell further admitted to selling cocaine and “crack” cocaine on four other occasions. During one of those occasions, Mitchell also sold another firearm knowing that he was prohibited from possessing any firearms. On Jan. 24, 2018, officers executed a search warrant at Mitchell’s residence and located additional firearms.
U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart commended the investigative efforts of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and Beckley/Raleigh County Drug Task Force.
“A deadly combination,” Stuart said in the release. “Mitchell was selling firearms in addition to trafficking powerful and dangerous drugs. With Mitchell off to federal prison, Raleigh County is no doubt a safer place to live.”
Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy D. Boggess handled the prosecution. U.S. District Judge Irene C. Berger imposed the sentence.
