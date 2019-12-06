A Beckley man, Kendall Cotten, 30, was sentenced on Thursday to 30 months in prison for possession of heroin with intent to distribute.
Cotten was selling fentanyl-laced heroin.
On three separate occasions between November 28, 2017 and December 7, 2017, according to federal prosecutors, Cotten sold what he believed to be heroin, but in fact turned out to be a mix of heroin and fentanyl, to a confidential informant working with the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force. The drugs sold on these dates were tested by the West Virginia State Police Crime Lab and confirmed to contain heroin and fentanyl.
Police executed a search warrant at his residence in December of 2017 during which they recovered 122 bindles of heroin, $727 in cash and a Ruger LCP .380 pistol. Cotten admitted that he intended to distribute the heroin found during the execution of the search warrant.