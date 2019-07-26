A 45-year-old Beckley man pleaded guilty Friday in Raleigh County Circuit Court to possession of child pornography.
Dustin Jamison Williams admitted he possessed numerous photographs depicting pre-pubescent females on a cell phone between December 2016 and January 2017.
Williams faces two to 10 years in the penitentiary when he is sentenced Sept. 19 at 9 a.m.
The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case. Raleigh Circuit Judge Darl Poling presided over Williams' plea hearing.
Raleigh County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brian Parsons handled the prosecution, and Williams was represented by defense attorney Gerald Hayden.
— Wendy Holdren