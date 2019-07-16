Beckley basketball coach arrested on sexual abuse charges

A Beckley-area basketball coach remains in Southern Regional Jail after being charged with sexually abusing one of his players.
Court documents report Brian Eugene Kidd, 48, of Beckley, was charged with six counts of sexual abuse by a parent or custodian. Documents state the alleged abuse occurred in Kidd's vehicle.
Kidd's charge comes a year and a half after he was added into the Woodrow Wilson Basketball Hall of Fame for the of class of 1990.
He remains in jail on a $250,000 bond.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
— Jordan Nelson