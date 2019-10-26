Beckley bank robbery suspect remains at large

Officers are still searching for the individual suspected of robbing a local bank Monday afternoon.
Beckley Police officers believe 34-year-old Brian Darell Ruffin allegedly wore a monkey mask while robbing City National Bank, and then rode away on his bicycle.
Beckley Police Department's Lt. Dave Allard reported Ruffin is suspected of wearing the mask to cover his face and entering the bank at 10:18 a.m. He then allegedly slipped a note to a bank teller demanding money.
It's believed Ruffin fled the bank on a bicycle with $6,078 in stolen cash.
Officers have been unsuccessful in locating the suspect, although they did conduct a track with police dogs Monday morning after the incident. The monkey mask, clothing and the bicycle were found near the bank.
Allard announced Thursday night that Ruffin is suspected in the incident, and Allard urged anyone with information on Ruffin to contact him at 304-256-1720 or to contact Crime Stoppers at www.crimestopperswv.com via the free P3 Tips app. Cash rewards will be paid to information that leads to an arrest.
Ruffin is a black male with black hair and brown eyes and a medium complexion. He is 5'10" and weighs 180 pounds. Officers reported he last lived on Oak Grove Avenue in Beckley.
According to past reports, Ruffin has had other issues with the law in the Beckley area.
In March 2018, he was accused of assaulting a male victim at his home on Woodlawn Avenue, and was arrested and charged with unlawful wounding. In May 2018 Ruffin was charged with a felony count of possession with the intent to deliver after an officer found him in a vehicle with two large bags of cocaine.
Lt. Allard reported Saturday afternoon officers have not located Ruffin and do not know his whereabouts. However, they are working with the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force in locating him.
Although Ruffin has yet to be located, if found guilty of the crime, he could face up to no less than 10 but no more than 20 years in prison, Allard reported.
