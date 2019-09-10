A North Carolina man was jailed on drug charges following a brief chase in Mount Hope, according to a press release from Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley.
Early Tuesday morning, a Fayette County sheriff's deputy was on routine patrol in Mount Hope. The deputy attempted to stop a vehicle bearing North Carolina plates for a traffic infraction, but the driver fled. The driver eventually had to stop the vehicle when it blew a tire on a manhole cover. The occupant was then secured by the deputy.
A search of the vehicle yielded 2.5 pounds of marijuana, 55 grams of heroin/fentanyl, 110 oxycodone pills, a stolen 9mm handgun and over $1,000 in cash.
The driver, 24-year-old Stephen Nicholas, of Charlotte, N.C., was arrested and charged with four counts of possession with intent to deliver narcotics, fleeing an officer and receiving/transferring stolen property. His bond was set at $100,000 by the Fayette County Magistrate's Office.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590 or via the Facebook page "Fayette County Sheriff's Department." You can also contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.
The incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff's Department.