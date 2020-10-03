The two men running for Fayette County sheriff, incumbent Democratic candidate Mike Fridley and his Republican opponent Chuck Miller, appear to be vastly different. However, they both say they have the same goal in mind – and that’s doing what’s best for the citizens of Fayette County.
Fridley and Miller are both lifelong Fayette County residents.
Fridley has held the sheriff’s job since 2017 and is a former U.S. Marine who has been in law enforcement for the past 23 consecutive years.
He’s worked his way up through the ranks as a sheriff’s deputy and K-9 handler, to a chief deputy and now sheriff.
He says he has proven leadership skills and values.
“I want to keep protecting your families and your property. I am committed to the community and dedicated to the process,” said Fridley. “I’m not a politician. I just want to do a good job… I care about my employees and the citizens of Fayette County, and I just want to keep Fayette County moving forward. I think we’re doing that right now.”
Chuck Miller has had a different path to running for sheriff.
He’s worked in the coal industry for the past 30 years – with 15 of those years in management roles including superintendent of a preparation plant.
Miller’s never worked in law enforcement. However, the sheriff’s position is technically an administrative job which doesn’t require any previous law enforcement experience.
Miller says his experience managing a $15 million budget, dozens of employees and multimillion-dollar equipment in the mining industry puts him in a qualified position to take over the agency.
“It’s an administrative job that requires dealing with the budget and dealing with the employees,” says Miller. “As a superintendent dealing with coal, I’ve had to deal with federal and state laws. I’ve dealt with laws on a mining basis that are just as strategic as what they do. It’s just a different type of law I have to follow and make sure it’s adhered to.”
Miller says the chief deputy he’s selected, retired West Virginia State Trooper Billy Wriston, has plenty of law enforcement expertise and will be an asset to Fayette County if the voters choose him.
Wriston is a Fayette County native who previously served as a trooper in Kanawha County, in Clay County and on the West Virginia Turnpike.
In a separate interview, Wriston told The Register-Herald, “I was a trooper for 20 years and I’ve been involved in law enforcement for 30-plus years.”
He retired from the West Virginia State Police in January 2020.
Wriston says he’s motivated to re-enter law enforcement under Miller because Fayette County has ongoing issues that he knows he can improve. He said he wants to help clean up the area.
“I think we can make changes to make better working conditions for the deputies and better for the citizens of Fayette County," said Wriston. “Police and community relations is a major problem here. The drugs are pretty bad and not to mention other things. I don’t think the deputies are being utilized as best they can be."
While Miller’s chief deputy offers vast experience in law enforcement, Miller has said Fridley’s law enforcement record is an issue.
“I was told from 2011 since they started keeping records on a computer that he’s (Fridley) only had 24 records from then to now,” Miller said. “An officer may have 24-30 cases a month, not 24-30 cases in all those years. He’s expecting people to do things he never did himself and that’s not right.”
According to documents obtained from the magistrate clerk of Fayette County, Sheriff Fridley had approximately 23 cases bound over to Fayette County Circuit Court since 2003.
His earlier law enforcement record is not easily accessible as the magistrate court’s computer system can only be accessed electronically since 2003.
When originally asked about his record, Fridley said in a statement, “During my years of service as Chief Deputy of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department under former Sheriff Steve Kessler, and during my tenure as sheriff for the past four years, it has been my duty and responsibility to manage, direct, supervise, monitor and control the daily work activities of the 34 sworn deputy sheriffs working under my oversight and authority.”
He also said, “We had the largest drug bust in Fayette County since I’ve been sheriff,” adding that his department has been battling Fayette County’s drug issues in many ways including multi-agency operations.
“If you’re a drug dealer, we want to arrest you, we want to put you in jail and seize your property. On the other approach, we need to work – and I’ve been involved with this – getting people in rehab and getting them help and treating those with drug addiction,” said the sheriff.
He also says he’s been a transparent sheriff who continually tries to keep the public aware of what’s going on through the press and social media.
“I’m an accessible sheriff. Reach out to me and I’ll return calls and give you answers,” said Fridley.
Since Fridley’s been in office, he says he’s implemented the Handle with Care Program, which will alert the school system if a child has faced a traumatic event such as a house fire.
“That’s very big and I’m very proud of that,” said Fridley.
He’s also worked with the Fayette County Fire Association to bring back Project Lifesaver to the county, which supplies dementia patients with a free bracelet to track them down if they become lost.
In addition, he’s added an officer to Midland Trail High School, added a deputy to work on animal abuse cases, trained every school in Fayette County Schools on active shooter situations, extended tax office hours to make the department more accessible, added 10 new police cruisers to the sheriff’s department vehicle fleet, and ensured that all deputies are equipped with a computer for their vehicle to work more efficiently.
Speaking of his deputies, “They’re received five pay raises in the last three years," said Fridley.
“I have a passion for my job. I have a passion for my county. It’s a way I can give back to the county,” said Fridley. “What we’re going through now with Covid, this pandemic and the drugs – it’s a lot going on in the world. If you have the right person for the right job – that’s Mike Fridley. I have committed my life to the service of others."
If re-elected, Fridley says he’ll continue breaking down the drug problem and work hard for residents.
“My men and women are the best in the state. They’re better than anybody,” said Fridley.
If the voters choose Miller, he says he too will be a boots-on-the-ground sheriff who will clean up the county’s ongoing problems. He's says he's tired of seeing what Fayette County has become, and he will turn the county around to what it used to be — a clean, safe environment for families and children.
“Everywhere I go in the county I hear how the drugs and drug houses are so bad. You’ve got playgrounds and sidewalks with used needles on the ground,” said Miller. “Things are getting stolen and nothing is being done about it. I’ve thought about running for sheriff for the last 20 years, and I felt this was the right time. I’m at the point in my life where I can afford to do this job and I believe I’ve got the skills to make a difference."
If elected, Miller says he wants to start a drug interdiction team to combat the trafficking of drugs from other states in his first week in office.
He says the sheriff is not doing enough about the area’s drug problem and he’s tired of seeing how bad Fayette County’s become with drugs, theft and even prostitutes walking the streets.
He also says the outlying areas of Fayette County such as Danese, Meadow Bridge, Ansted, Smithers, Pax, Montgomery, Scarbro and Page have all been neglected and he will immediately change that.
"It speaks with volume that I've been endorsed by the Fayette County Fraternal Order of Police over the standing sheriff in Fayette County," said Miller. "People should demand change.
“I’m going to be a people’s sheriff. I’m going to be available 24/7 and I’m going to work with all the deputies,” said Miller. “The sheriff’s department doesn’t work with local law enforcement. You need to work for one goal for the community, for the county and that’s not happening. That will be done under my administration.”
Miller added, “Somebody has to make a stand now or we’re not going to have a place to live. I truly believe God has put me on this path to make a difference, and I’m following and trusting in it. I’m going to do the job right and make sure it gets done. I’m going to clean up this county if I get in there.”