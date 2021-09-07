A Beckley man who was serving time at Southern Regional Jail in Beaver died on Saturday, West Virginia Department of Homeland Security Spokesman Lawrence Messina announced Tuesday.
Kyle "Steven" Robinson, 55, was found unresponsive in his cell on Saturday morning, Messina said.
"Medical assistance was immediately provided. (Emergency Medical Services) was summoned to the facility and pronounced Robinson deceased at around 7 a.m." Messina said. "While foul play is not suspected, the death remains under investigation."
The Office of the state's chief medical examiner transported Robinson's body to Charleston for an autopsy.
"An investigation is pending," said Messina.
Robinson's mother, 81-year-old Annell Payne of Beckley, said that while her son was living in Raleigh County, he had undergone a serious surgery on his leg. She reported the surgery resulted in Robinson requiring ongoing medical care. He had two titanium plates and another titanium device placed in his leg, along with around 20 staples, according to Payne.
She said she spoke with Robinson around 11 p.m. on Friday. She said she was half asleep when she received a call from the prison at about 8:50 a.m. on Saturday.
Payne said a male voice on the line identified himself as an employee of Southern Regional and told her that her son had died.
Payne said she was stunned. The the jail official told her that EMS had been called to the jail and had "administered CPR" when Robinson was found unresponsive in his cell, she added.
"He had a pulse when they got there, but they couldn't get him back," she reported being told.
According to Payne, jail officials told her that her son's body was being sent to Charleston for an autopsy and that "somebody will call you about this" and then ended the conversation.
After not receiving a followup call all weekend, she placed phone calls on Tuesday to learn about her son's autopsy, she said.
Since then, she said, her apartment complex has offered to put her in touch with grief counselors.
Messina said that, due to federal health care privacy laws, additional details would not be available.
The state contracts Prime Care Medical of Pennsylania to provide medical care for those who are serving their sentences at the jail.