The Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant Saturday, Aug. 29, at the Smart Hotel on Harper Road.
As a result, 460 grams of crystal meth, 12 grams of heroin, 3 firearms and $40,000 in suspected drug money was seized, according to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office.
Tyler Hesson and Miranda Duncan were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s office.
On Tuesday, Sept. 1, the task force, assisted by the Raleigh County Sheriff;s Office SRT, executed a search warrant at 100 Pitzer trailer park in Shady Spring.
As a result 105 grams of heroin, 1 firearm and $2,752 in suspected drug money was seized, according to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office.
Brandon Corey Mays, Sommer Margaret Kunkle and Tyrone Van Ness Gwinn were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s office.
The Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force is made up of members of the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, W.Va. State police, Beckley Police Department, ATF and FBI.