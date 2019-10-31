Learn how to use a cricut cutting machine in a community education class at New River Community and Technical College’s Nicholas County Campus Wednesday, Nov. 13, from 6 to 9 p.m.
The class will teach tips, hints and tricks to using a cricut, and students will complete a project during the class.
Tuition for the class is $20 and there is a $20 supply fee. Registration for the class is required by Nov. 6.
To register for the class, contact Gloria Kincaid at 304-793-6101 or gkincaid@newriver.edu, or Jeanne Stone at 304-8832469 or. vstone@newriver.edu.
For more information, visit www.newriver.edu/community.
— Jordan Nelson