summit bechtel reserve — The line at the Cricket Cafe was not as long as the line – or, as Gianluigi Biondi of Italy called it, the queue — at the Italian food tent at lunchtime Monday, but it still raised quite the chirp.
At Biondi’s place, settled into the mountainside for the 24th World Jamboree, Italian cooks hurriedly shouted orders to one another and pushed slices of pizza to waiting Scouts from around the globe — Kenya, the United States, Sweden, United Kingdom, Canada and Italy. The servers’ efforts never seemed to shorten the line for pizza, pasta and Illy coffee, though. It strayed outside the tent and stayed there for hours.
“People at Jamboree want to try Italian food,” Biondi said, motioning to the tables and chairs set under the tent. “The tent must be bigger. The kitchen must be bigger.
“I think everybody loves Italian food,” he told The Register-Herald. He added, with a slight but unmistakable emphasis, “And I think that, Italian food made by Italians, because here we are Italians.
“It’s different from the fake Italian food, not made in Italy.
“It’s authentic Italian pizza,” Biondi said. “The flour, the tomato is from here, but I think, for my tastes, it’s really, really similar to Italian food.”
Biondi’s place was one of several mobile “kitchens” set up inside makeshift tents to serve the 55,000 Scouts from around 170 Scouting organizations worldwide. According to many Scouts and volunteers, the Italian tent was the “go-to” for diners.
A few yards away, the Cricket Cafe was offering its own “Italian” flavored dish — though likely not one that Biondi would consider “real” Italian food.
A cheerful sign out front announced the cafe’s daily specials in colorful script: crickets flavored like cotton candy, orange dreamsicle, white cheddar, mango habanero and Italian lasagne. Chocolate-covered crickets were on the menu. Not advertised, but still offered in the tent, were Rice Krispies treats with crickets added.
At the front of the tent, a covered bowl of beetles and larvae frolicked in sawdust. They fed on oats and absorbed moisture from a carrot in the bowl, 27-year-old Morgan Buckner of Brussels, Belgium, explained.
Buckner, an American who has lived in Brussels for the past five years, has an undergraduate degree in sustainable development. She is interested in finding responsibly sourced food resources on a global level.
She’d signed up to work in the Jamboree’s 21st Century Sustainable area, and that is how she ended up at the Cricket Cafe. Since the Jamboree started, her mission has been to teach Scouts about viable, readily available protein sources — like beetles, mealworms and crickets.
“I’m mostly a vegetarian myself,” she explained. “Thinking about resource use and animal welfare, I think it’s important to talk about alternative forms of protein.
“We wanted to give people the opportunity of seeing that eating bugs is not that weird or not that gross, which most people think it is.
“But there are people all over the world who eat bugs every day and, maybe, even need it as their main source of protein.”
Crickets are not just good for chirping. Buckner reported that they are in the same category as shellfish like lobster and crab. In fact, they are so closely related that those who are allergic to shellfish may have a similar reaction to crickets, she said.
“I call them ‘land shrimp,’” Buckner joked.
She said a serving can carry as much iron as spinach and as much calcium as milk.
Many who first approach the Cricket Cafe believe that eating bugs is a “step down” for humankind. Buckner’s mission is to teach them that crickets may be the food of the future.
“We’re thinking about sustainability, and a growing world population needs food to survive,” she said. “It takes resources to produce that food.
“Eating crickets has to do with ethical eating. We need to think about how we’re sourcing it and (ask) is it ethical? Is it sustainable long-term?”
Eating bugs is a growing movement, as the “Eat a Bug” cookbook by David George Gordan and the tubes of dried, flavored crickets at the Cricket Cafe proved.
“It’s been interesting,” Buckner described the Scouts’ reaction to the bugs. “At the beginning of Jamboree, a lot of people were saying it was really weird or gross, or they were really nervous about eating crickets.
“We still get some that are like that, but more and more are like, ‘Yeah, it’s normal, it’s fun, it’s the future.’
“We’ve actually had people come back another day to get another tube of crickets to take home or they bring friends.”
Other food vendors at World Jamboree said they also had special dishes that drew customers.
Colombian Scouts served a popular corn, cheese and meat dish, while a coffee at a Portuguese tent gained a core group of followers.
Ranger Garrett, a Scout from Chicago, stopped at the Portuguese place.
“I went on a personal mission to try coffee from everywhere I can,” said Garrett, 17, a coffee lover. “So far, I’ve had the Canadian coffee, Colombian, two different types of Italian.”
With his coffee, Garrett carefully sampled a warm pudding.
“This would be my first time, and it’s a really good dessert,” he judged. “Normally, I don’t actually have so many desserts or a warm dessert.
“It’s a new experience to me.”
“And yes,” fellow Scout John Salata of Chicago interjected. “We plan on stealing bites of it!”
Granger recommended the Canadian cold brew coffee, flavored with maple.
At the Canada Food House tent, Trish Lefebdre of Faro, Yukon, Canada, said the menu is based on maple syrup.
“We’ve got maple iced coffee, maple snow cones, Canadian bacon that you can put maple syrup on and pancakes with maple syrup,” she recited, adding that maple syrup is commonly loved in eastern Canada, around Ontario and Quebec. Canada Food House successfully exported affection for the syrup to a worldwide audience at Jamboree.
“We have made people addicted to our maple iced coffee,” she said. “Even the little Scouts are having it.
“I said I feel sorry for their leaders,” she joked, laughing. “They come in two times a day and say, ‘I need my iced coffee.’”
At the Rainbow Cafe — a UK-based tent that, along with Canada Food House, advocated for inclusion of LGBTQ Scouts — the authentic British “chips” were a hit, along with the Yorkshire Tea hot tea.
“It’s British chips, which are like a french fry but are thicker and, we think, better,” said Rhian Richards, 21, of Wales. “We put things on top of the chips.
“We don’t serve just chips on their own,” she added. “We put curry sauce on, and beans.”
The Rainbow Cafe served a “proper British breakfast,” too.
“That’s bacon, sausage and eggs, at least,” Richards said. “Everything else is a bonus, but if you’ve got sausage and egg and bacon, you’re happy.”
Steve Clayton, 60, of Yorkshire in northern England, said the 24th World Jamboree is his fourth.
“There’s a lot of highs, and a few lows, but the highs outweigh the lows,” Clayton said. “What’s interesting is when you set something like this up, it’s hard work.
“And the young people arrive on site, and it makes it all worthwhile to see them enjoying the Jamboree and enjoying our food.”