An infant has reportedly been swept away by floodwaters in Fayette County, according to a press release from Sheriff Mike Fridley.
Crews from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, the Fayette County Swift Water Rescue and other responders are on scene in the Pax area searching for the infant.
At approximately 8:26 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, the Fayette County 911 Center received a call that a vehicle was stuck in high water in the area of 2179 Paint Creek Road, Pax, Fridley reported. The female caller told dispatchers her infant child was in the vehicle and she was unable to locate the baby.
No other information will be released at this time and will updated when possible.
Packs Branch Road and Paint Creek Road are both closed due to high water.
