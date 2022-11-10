Firefighters for the second day Thursday battled a blaze in the New River Gorge that threatened several homes in the Wild Rock housing community along the rim of the gorge.
Wild Rock is on private land adjacent to the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve. It is located between Adventures on the Gorge and Hawks Nest State Park.
According to a morning update from Eve West, chief of interpretation, visitor services and cultural resources for the NRGNPP, Bluestone National Scenic River and Gauley River National Recreation Area, the fire started Wednesday afternoon at Teays Landing in the New River Gorge just north of the New River Gorge Bridge. It was estimated at 200 acres early Thursday.
There was significant fire activity overnight with low humidity levels, West said. Structures in the Wild Rock area were threatened.
“Most efforts yesterday were focused on structure protection,” West said.
There had been no structural damage or loss of which West was aware Thursday midmorning.
On Thursday, National Park Service crews from New River Gorge NPP and Shenandoah National Park were on scene, along with local fire departments continuing with structure protection. A state fire crew was also en route from Pennsylvania.
Dave Bieri, district supervisor for interpretation for the NRGNPP who was serving as the public information officer onsite Thursday, noted that National Guard crews had begun the process of performing water drops on the fire Thursday.
“I don’t know how many houses there are, but I know there were several houses or structures that have been threatened, but nothing’s been damaged or lost,” Bieri said early Thursday afternoon.
“(The fire) is pretty much right there, yeah, right up to their yards. It’s right up at the rim of the gorge, and a lot of those houses are right there.
“We have firefighters from Fayette County and they’re helping out with structure protection up on top for the most part,” he said.
“Today’s weather is going to be favorable for fire spread, but rain and high humidity are forecast for tonight and tomorrow,” West said.
“Right now, the weather is not good for firefighting; it’s more favorable for fire spread,” Bieri said. “We’ve got some good winds picking up out there and still really low humidities, but tonight they’re looking at much higher humidity and rain coming in so that should help firefighting efforts for sure.”
