A Little General Exxon gas station and convenience store in Raleigh County was ablaze Wednesday morning, county emergency dispatchers reported.
The dispatchers reported the store, located in Glen Daniel, caught fire at approximately 10:21 a.m., and emergency responders were immediately dispatched to the scene.
Those who responded included Jan-Care Ambulance, the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, along with Lester, Trap Hill, Mabscott, Coal River Coal City and Beaver fire departments.
“The fire is now out and the scene has now been cleared,” dispatchers told The Register-Herald. “No injuries were reported either.”
Although no injuries were reported, the cause of the blaze has not yet been determined.
— Jordan Nelson