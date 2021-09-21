Crescent Elementary School is one of three public schools in the state named a National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education.
West Virginia Board of Education (WVBE) President Miller Hall and Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch made the announcement on Tuesday.
The state’s Blue Ribbon honorees join the ranks of 325 public schools nationwide that earned the recognition this year, according to a press release from Hall, and more than 9,000 schools to earn the award over the past 39 years.
The Blue Ribbon title means Crescent is among West Virginia’s highest performing schools, as measured by state assessments or nationally standardized tests.
Schools are eligible to be considered for nomination again after five years, according to a WVBOE press release.
Crescent Elementary Principal Theresa Lewis said Tuesday afternoon that the honor was "exciting." She had not yet told her staff about the honor but said that an assembly would be planned after she made the happy announcement to school workers and students.
The local school received the award after a year of educational interruptions related to the global Covid pandemic. Lewis said that, in her 31-year career as an educator, the pandemic was "the most challenging time."
"We had to re-invent the way we taught children," explained Lewis, who learned of the honor last week but was told by state officials to wait until Tuesday before making it public. "Parents had to re-invent the way they helped with homework.
"They truly became a teacher's counterparts in all of Covid, and we focused, mainly, during that time, into not losing skills and focusing on the skills we knew we could master.
"That was all of last year: We worked at mastery for the concepts that we could cover.
"We worked really hard," she added. "Beyond education, at that point of a pandemic, was social and emotional needs.
"Some of our kids were in extreme isolation. So in our lessons, in our TEAMS meetings, yes, we focused on education, but we also tried to make sure students had the personal connections they needed with classmates, teachers, other adults, to make sure all of their needs were met."
In 2019, Hollywood Elementary School was a National Blue Ribbon School.
Along with Crescent, Rock Branch Elementary in Putnam County and Criss Elementary in Wood County also received the distinction as 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools.
“It is an understatement to say these schools have gone above and beyond to earn the National Blue Ribbon award," said Hall, a former principal of Woodrow Wilson High School. "The fact they were able to participate in this competitive process during this time while still caring for their children is impressive.
“As a former school administrator, I know the learning, love and long-standing dedication we pour into the lives of our students," he added. "These three schools have illustrated that during the pandemic, the greater the need of their children, the greater their work and devotion to their school and community.
"On behalf of the State Board, I congratulate them all for a job well-done.”
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona also congratulated the Blue Ribbon Schools.
“This year’s cohort of honorees demonstrates what is possible when committed educators and school leaders create vibrant, welcoming and affirming school cultures where rich teaching and learning can flourish,” said Cardona in a press release. “I commend all our Blue Ribbon honorees for working to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional and mental health needs.
"In the face of unprecedented circumstances, you found creative ways to engage, care for, protect and teach our children.
"Blue Ribbon Schools have so much to offer and can serve as a model for other schools and communities so that we can truly build back better.”
West Virginia School Superintendent Clayton Burch said the awards are a reminder of the role schools play in the lives of children, schools and communities.
“The West Virginia Department of Education is so very pleased with the extraordinary commitment to student health, progress and well-being these schools have exemplified to earn this national honor," said Burch. "They have faced incredible challenges to not only teach our children, but also to care for them during interruptions to in-person learning and inconsistent school schedules.
"Yet, they have excelled locally and nationally to earn this most-coveted national education recognition.”
Lewis credited the "family atmosphere" at Crescent Elementary for the school's success.
"It is our ability to truly develop a family atmosphere," she said. "You can't do Blue Ribbon without everybody in the community.
"So, it's truly a community award.
"We have an outstanding staff, and it's just everybody working together to do it."
Raleigh Schools Superintendent David Price said that Crescent Elementary had completed an "amazing feat" in 2021.
"What an honor, especially under tough times we've seen these past two years," he said. "It goes to show the dedication of the staff there, the success of the community engagement with their children, the leadership with Ms. Lewis.
"I think it speaks volumes for Raleigh County Schools, knowing this is our second school in three years to reach that level.
"We're very proud of Crescent and their success."