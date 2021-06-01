Crash with ejection on I 77 near Princeton

PRINCETON — First responders were dispatched about 10:49 a.m. Tuesday after a crash with ejection was reported in the southbound lanes of Interstate 77 near Princeton.
The crash occurred when a southbound tractor-trailer traveling in the right-hand lane moved into the center lane. Its driver’s side axle hit a passenger vehicle, causing it to go out of control, according to Cpl. Z.M. Duke with the West Virginia State Police’s Turnpike Detachment office in Princeton.
One woman was ejected through one of the car’s rear windows, but her injuries were not life threatening, Duke stated at the scene.
“She was alert and answering questions,” he said.
Four people were in the vehicle, and all four were transported to a local hospital. They had minor injuries, Duke said.
Charges involving both the tractor-trailer and the car were pending, he stated.
Members of the Princeton Rescue Squad extricated one person from back seat of the vehicle, which had come to rest off the highway near the 12 mile marker southbound. Traffic continued to move.
Mercer County Animal Control was dispatched to take custody of a dog belonging to the vehicle’s occupants. It did not appear to be injured.