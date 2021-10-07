Michael Walker, 41, of Craigsville was sentenced Thursday to six months in prison for possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence.
According to court documents and statements made in court, an officer with the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department arrived at Walker’s residence in August 2019 in response to a domestic battery in progress call.
Two witnesses informed the officer that Walker had gotten into an altercation and threw an object at his girlfriend that missed her and struck a juvenile. Walker then assaulted the juvenile by choking him with both hands and later striking the juvenile in the face.
Walker, who had a prior conviction for domestic battery of a household member, was arrested at the scene for domestic battery of the juvenile. A search warrant was executed and a loaded firearm was located inside the residence where the altercation occurred.