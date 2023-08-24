CRAB ORCHARD – A 32-year-old Raleigh County man is in jail accused of murder of a 42-year-old woman at a mobile home at Barnes Mobile Home Park in Crab Orchard on Wednesday afternoon.
Demarco Edwards of Crab Orchard was arrested and charged with first degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to a press release issued Thursday by the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office.
The victim’s identity has not been released.
The incident was reported as a suicide, according to the press release, but when deputies arrived on the scene, they determined the death was a homicide.
Edwards was seen running from the scene, deputies said.
It’s unclear what led to the shooting.
Edwards is being held at Southern Regional Jail pending his arraignment and bond hearing.
– The Register-Herald
