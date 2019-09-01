Crab Orchard Elementary School, and the land surrounding it, is set to be auctioned off Thursday, Sept. 12, at 12:30 p.m.
After consolidation and some shuffling of students to other schools throughout the county, the Raleigh County school has been empty for over a year.
The Raleigh County Board of Education (RCBOE) voted to close the school and two others — Lester and Sophia-Soak Creek elementary schools — in October 2017 when the new Ridgeview Elementary School in Crab Orchard was set to open in August 2018.
Also in August 2018, RCBOE unanimously voted to auction Crab Orchard Elementary School.
In the RCBOE meeting, Superintendent David Price said several acres of land near the old Crab Orchard Elementary, where the school's tennis courts and playground area were located, was given to Raleigh County Schools in a grant.
The property was turned over to the federal government, Price said, to do with it what they choose. It was then decided the land would also be auctioned off with the school.
It has yet to be decided what will be done with Lester and Sophia-Soak Creek elementary schools.
Crab Orchard Elementary is approximately 32,040 square feet and is surrounded by approximately 9.16 acres of land.
Those who may be interested in purchasing the building and land can do a visual inspection Wednesday, Sept. 4, and Thursday, Sept. 5, between 8:30 and 11 a.m.
Registration to bid on the school will begin at noon the day of the auction, and only registered bidders will be allowed to bid.
For those interested in bidding, the property must be sold in one marcel "as is," and all liability for hazards associated with premises is to be assumed by the purchaser.
An acceptable high bidder must provide a 10 percent good faith deposit at time of sale. The high bidder must also complete payment within 30 days from date of approval by RCBOE.
More information on the building can be be obtained by contacting Phillip T. Jarrell, purchasing director, at 304-256-4660.
