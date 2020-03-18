Crab Orchard Baptist Church located at 1501 Robert C. Byrd Drive, (Crab Orchard) has announced all their March services and planned activities are cancelled because of the Coronavirus Emergency, now until March 31.
The churchwill be re-evaluating often as the situation progresses.
Services will be available for live stream at 9 a.m. Sunday on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/craborchardbaptist/ and will be available in audio format on their website at http://cobc-wv.com/resources/recent-sermons/ after the live recordings.